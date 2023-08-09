Man cleared of raping woman in Woodchester hotel room
A 56-year-old man has been cleared of raping a woman in a hotel room.
Wayne Smart, of Cam West, Dursley, Gloucestershire, was accused of attacking the woman in a hotel room in Woodchester near Stroud.
But he was acquitted of five counts of rape after a trial at Gloucestershire Crown Court on 2 August.
He was further cleared of assault by penetration and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the same woman.
