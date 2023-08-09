Luke Jerram art installation 'crossings' comes to Gloucester
An experience that allows people to listen to stories from people who made "extraordinary" journeys on rivers and oceans is about to be launched.
Artist Luke Jerram's 'Crossings' begins its tour of UK canals in Gloucester on 10 August.
It consists of nine rowing boats taking visitors on an audio journey, by playing stories of water crossings.
It is being organised with the Canal and River Trust at the National Waterways Museum.
A spokesperson from the charity said: "For centuries the city of Gloucester has relied on its waterways and each story is a reminder of the crucial role water has played in so many people's lives across the world."
Each story will blend with the action of rowing, as well as the atmospheric noise from the water, making each crossing a unique personal experience.
They range from the experience of 13-year-old Kurdish refugee, Mana Azarish, to Jo Royle's account onboard Plastiki, a vessel she sailed across the Pacific to raise awareness of plastic in the ocean, as well as broadcaster Andy Kershaw's adventures on the Niger.
Mr Jerram said: "The docks have many tales to tell so I can think of no better place to share the stories on our rowing boats."
