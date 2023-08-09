Coleford KFC and Greggs drive-thru plans rejected
Plans for two drive-thru takeaways have been rejected by civic chiefs.
The Forest of Dean District Council turned down NNA Limited's plans to open a KFC and a Greggs in Coleford.
Residents were worried the development would impact a nearby wedding venue and lead to an increase in litter.
Cllr Cox spoke on behalf of Coleford Town Council, saying it wants to try and keep Coleford as a "vital and functioning service centre for the town and wider area".
She said although the area is allocated for employment use, it was not the right location for the outlets.
The developers were hoping to build on last east of Perrygrove Road on the outskirts of the town.
The planning agent speaking on behalf of the developers said no suitable alternatives were found in and around Coleford.
Cllr Jacob Sanders suggested deferring the scheme to allow the applicant to address the concerns around the plans, which would deliver "significant investment" and provide 44 new jobs, but this was rejected by seven votes to four with one abstention.
Cllr Julia Gooch said the committee was denying people jobs and was assuming people don't drive into Coleford.
"The site proposed is walkable and bikeable," she said.
"This is an opportunity for a site to give people jobs and give people a reason to live for."
The committee voted to reject the scheme by eight votes to three.
