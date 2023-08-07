Gloucester: Murder arrest over fatal stabbing
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in a town.
A man, believed to be in his 50s, was found seriously injured on Arthur Street in Gloucester at about 01:05 BST on Sunday, Gloucestershire Police have said.
He was treated by paramedics at the scene but died from his injuries.
A man, in his 30s, who is believed to be from the Gloucester area, is being questioned by police in custody.
The victim has yet to be named publicly but his next of kin have been informed and are being helped by specially trained officers, police said.
The force is appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
Ch Supt Jane Probert said: "Our condolences are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time, the wider community who will understandably have been impacted by what happened and those at the scene who did everything they could to try and save his life."
Officers would be conducting house-to-house inquiries in the coming days, she added.
