Gloucester playing field developers granted £2.5m
- Published
A group planning to develop a Gloucester playing field opposed by hundreds of residents has won a grant of more than £2.5m.
The development, including a community and sports hub, at Blackbridge playing field, was approved earlier this year.
More than 600 people signed a petition against the Podsmead site proposals, which also include 30 homes.
Bev Sayers, a local resident, said the project "does not address the issue of using part of the field for housing".
The Blackbridge Charitable Community Benefit Society (BCCBS) has been awarded the grant for the sports hub, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
The plans include changing rooms, a fitness studio and all-weather sports pitch with flood lights.
Councillor Sebastian Field (Lib-Dem, Podsmead), who backed the scheme, said the funding allocation was big news for BCCBS.
"A total of £2,550,644 has been granted to enable Blackbridge to reach more young people. They are one of 44 projects nationally to receive funding in this latest round of Youth Investment Fund (YIF) awards."
However, Ms Sayers said the fact the plan also includes housing is "in itself a contradiction".
"Also the design shows the roads finishing on the field along with no boundaries from the houses," she said.
"I feel that the whole field should be used for sports so all of the clubs that have been using it can continue.
"I question whether the housing development on Blackbridge was mentioned when the grant application was made."
The government's YIF was set up in August 2022 to help provide services to young people in the country's most underserved areas.
