St Mary De Crypt churchyard's temporary closure angers councillor
Temporary closure of a churchyard to tackle anti-social behaviour has been criticised by a councillor.
The St Mary De Crypt churchyard in Gloucester city centre is considered a hot spot for groups congregating.
Gloucester City Council said the move will reduce the impact of the behaviour on businesses and people in the area.
Councillor Rebecca Trimnell said however, it will not solve anything and will simply move people elsewhere.
"I regularly walk through this little gem of a churchyard, which is currently abundant with wildflowers," she said.
"I understand that the gates will be shut for a set period of time to undertake much needed garden maintenance work, but also to break the habit of groups who are deemed as 'problematic'."
'Place to come together'
She told Local Democracy Reporting Service, she wants to see the maintenance work "done quickly and for the gates to be re-opened as soon as possible".
The council said the churchyard will be closed for a "short time".
Canon Nikki Arthy, rector of St Mary de Crypt, said the church will continue to liaise with agencies, the city council and other churches and faith communities to care for those who need support.
"It is a green space in the heart of the city centre and as such should be able to be enjoyed by all," she said.
"The city centre needs to be a place where we can come together to ensure that all who live and work here, study or visit can flourish.
"As a church, we are committed to continuing to play a part in this process."