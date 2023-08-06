Gloucester stabbing: Murder investigation launched

Arthur Street where the man was stabbed
Emergency services were called to Arthur Street in Gloucester on Sunday morning
By Sammy Jenkins
Police have launched a murder investigation following a stabbing.

Emergency services were called to reports that a man had been stabbed at Arthur Street in Gloucester at about 01:05 BST.

The man was treated by paramedics but later died from his injuries.

Gloucestershire police remain at the scene and road closures are in place on Arthur Street, at the junctions of Barton Street and Eastgate Street on Trier Way and Park Road.

A number of road closures are in place around Arthur Street

The force said officers were in the "early stages of an investigation" and appealed for any witnesses or anyone with any information to come forward.

They said inquiries to locate the dead man's next of kin were ongoing.

