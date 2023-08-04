Gloucester litter picker in his 70s punched in the face

The attack happened on Trier Way in Gloucester on Thursday afternoon

An appeal has been launched after a man who had been litter picking was punched in the face.

The attack happened on Trier Way in Gloucester at about 12:00 BST on Thursday.

The assault took place after the victim asked a man, who was rummaging through his bag of litter, what he was doing, Gloucestershire Police said.

The victim, a man in his 70s, required medical attention for his injuries.

Officers described the offender as wearing a grey and black hoodie, black trousers. He was carrying a yellow JD Sports bag.

The force is asking for witnesses to get in touch.

