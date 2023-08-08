Tuffley closure: Event businesses step in to help
Businesses have stepped in to help people hit by the closure of a Gloucestershire venue and events company.
Numerous events were cancelled after venue The Club at Tuffley Park and sister company Generation Events went into liquidation.
Wedding planners Nikki's Events is one company offering its services at cost price.
Owner Nikki Norman said: "It's the least I could do."
She added: "I'd be gutted if it happened to me or my daughter. We're devastated for [those affected].
"They've spent thousands and thousands on their wedding. It's just heart-breaking".
Officials at The Club at Tuffley Park said at the end of July they would be appointing liquidators as "a matter of urgency" and would write to customers so they could recoup any losses.
Ms Norman is offering her services, which include events planning and decorating, at cost price for people who already had a booking with Generation Events until the end of September.
"Money's not everything. I've got the stock sat there," she added.
Pete O'Brien, who was one of several DJs contracted by Generation Events, said he and around nine other DJs were taking 30% or more off their usual rate, despite being owed thousands.
He said he had lost "in excess of £1,000" from unpaid work and, along with other DJs, had lost many future bookings.
"We're trying to assist in whichever way we can," he added.
On the day the closure was announced, Mr O'Brien was due to perform at a wedding in the venue, but went ahead knowing the DJs might not get paid.
"We were all preparing to go to work Saturday evening and we were told Saturday afternoon.
"Myself and another DJ didn't want to spoil people's big day so the decision was made that we would do it."
Those looking for a new venue are also being offered a room at Churchdown Community Centre.
Sue Loveridge, chair of the Churchdown Community Association said: "We can only imagine how awful that must be to find yourself without any facilities on a special occasion and would like to help if we're able to."
She said they had already been able to support a few people.
"All we require is just evidence of the booking and fees paid to ensure we don't fall into any traps ourselves, but that's who we are, a community trying to help our neighbouring communities too."
Many other Gloucestershire venues and businesses have also posted on social media to offer their services at a reduced cost.
