Gloucestershire Police target A38 over speeding and collisions
- Published
Police are targeting a road where they say speeding and crashes are becoming a growing problem.
Gloucestershire Police's mobile speed cameras are being placed around the A38 Quedgeley Bypass at the Cole Avenue junction.
The speed limit is 30mph but officers have recorded vehicles travelling in excess of 60mph towards the junction.
"There have been a high number of collisions involving injury on this section," said a force spokesman.
According to the force, there has been 40 collisions with 56 casualties in the area in the last three years.
Rob Vestey, Head of the Non-Crime Unit, said: "Speeding is one of the five main causes of fatalities on our roads.
"It's the responsibility of agencies to do everything we can to reduce the risk for motorists and road users.
"Part of that message will be delivered by the presence of mobile speed enforcement officers in the area.
"We want people to be aware we are there in the hope that also helps change behaviour as we would much rather not find anyone speeding at the site."
