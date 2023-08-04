'Inadequate' care home in Stroud again told to improve safety
A care home has been told further improvements are needed to keep people safe after its overall rating remained "inadequate" after an inspection.
Aaron House Care Limited in Nailsworth continues to be in special measures after an inspection carried out by Care Quality Commission (CQC) in June.
The home is registered to accommodate six people with a learning disability.
Aaron House Care has been contacted for comment.
The inspection followed an enforcement action taken at the last inspection when the CQC issued two warning notices over safety.
The warning notices were previously served to ensure people received safe care and treatment.
Cath Campbell, CQC deputy director of operations, said: "We found that since our last inspection, the provider had made some improvements to the service.
"However, not all of the requirements of the warning notices had been fully met so these are still active.
"People's care documentation hadn't been reviewed since the last inspection to provide staff with an effective assessment-and-management plan of people's risks."
Ms Campbell said they found one person's care plan had not been updated, despite changes in the way in which their epilepsy was presenting - and what staff should look out for.
"This placed people at risk of not receiving safe care they deserve," she added.
Inspectors also found:
- Although residents and their relatives felt safe, they were at risk of receiving unsafe care
- Some staff still did not know what to do in an emergency
- Residents' medicines were not always managed safely
- Systems to ensure safe staff recruitment were not in place
As the home remains in special measures, the CQC will continue to monitor it closely and it will be inspected again to assess whether improvements have been made.
Ms Campbell added: "We'll further use our enforcement powers if we're not assured people are safe - or if improvements aren't made."
