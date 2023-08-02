Two more face charges over Luke Wasley death
- Published
Two further people have been charged in connection with the death of a man in the Forest of Dean.
Jack Edmunds, aged 20, of Buchanan Avenue, Coleford, and Curt Aston, aged 22, of Sunnybank, Coleford, have both been charged with causing violent disorder.
They have been released on bail and will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on 12 September.
It follows the death of Luke Wasley in Oakfields, Coleford, on 14 June.
Neil Anthony Woodley, 49, was charged with his murder on 19 June and is due to face trial on 4 December.
Woodley, of Blakes Way, Coleford, has also been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, Gloucestershire Police said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk