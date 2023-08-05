Gloucestershire police and fire services to share two sites
Two community fire stations are to be shared between the police and fire brigade.
Police in Newent and Winchcombe have joined the fire brigade in their respective areas.
It is hoped that the amalgamations will improve the response to emergency incidents.
Gloucestershire's Police and Crime Commissioner Chris Nelson said: "It's about improving the visibility of our police in the community."
He said the reorganisation will create a faster flow of information between the services, particularly in arson cases.
He added that there were two or three other areas of Gloucestershire where the same thing may happen in future.
Mark Preece, Gloucestershire's chief fire officer, said the move will make for "good working relationships" between colleagues, which will help when attending incidents, particularly including traffic accidents.
Cllr Dave Norman said: "This is the first of - we hope - many community fire and rescue stations which will be sharing their facilities with the police."
He said that he hoped there will soon be similar facilities in every district council area of Gloucestershire.
