Lydney: Men sentenced for attack on pregnant woman and husband
- Published
Two men who assaulted a man and his heavily pregnant wife have been sentenced.
Linus Butrimovicius, 37, and Liam Riley, 32, attacked Lucy and Scott Wozencroft at their home in Lydney, Gloucestershire, on 1 July last year.
Mrs Wozencroft believes the assault caused her to go into labour prematurely.
Butrimovicius was jailed for two years and two months at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday,
Riley was handed a 56-week sentence, suspended for 18 months.
A third man, Peter Wright, 32, was also convicted for his involvement in the attack but was not present at the hearing and will be sentenced in November.
'Substantial injuries'
The court heard that the three defendants arrived at the victims' home at about 21:30 BST on 1 July and Butrimovicius, of Regent Street, Lydney, kicked down the door.
They then then proceeded to "kick and punch" Mr Wozencroft, prosecutor Mandla Ndlovus said.
When Mrs Wozencroft tried to intervene, Butrimovicius head-butted her and pushed her to the floor.
Both victims received "substantial injuries", the prosecutor said, and Mrs Wozencroft believes the stress of the attack caused her to go into labour three weeks early.
The court heard that her husband was known to the three defendants, but the motive for the assault has never been established.
Butrimovicius was convicted of using violence to secure entry to a premises and assault occasioning actual bodily harm of Mr Wozencroft after trial at Cheltenham Magistrates Court.
He was further convicted of assaulting Mrs Wozencroft by beating her.
Riley, of Millings Crescent, Aylburton, and Wright, of no fixed address, were also convicted of causing actual bodily harm to Mr Wozencroft at the same trial.
'Extreme distress'
The judge, Recorder Richard Mawhinney told both defendants "This was an attack on a couple in their own home and they were fearful of your actions."
He added: "Ms Wozencroft suffered extreme distress and the experience had a profound effect on her.
"She believes this is why she went in to premature labour. There was a degree and meditation in carrying out your actions in their own home."
The judge told Butrimovicius, who has a number of previous convictions for assault and disorder: "You played the lead role in this attack and inflicted physical injury and caused emotional upset to your victims."
He accepted Riley had played a lesser role and that he struggled with alcoholism.
As well as the suspended sentence, Riley was ordered to undergo a six-month alcohol treatment programme, complete 120 hours of unpaid work and pay the victims £400 compensation.
Wright will be sentenced for the assault and other matters at Cardiff Crown Court on 16 November.
