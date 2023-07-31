Boy has charge upgraded after Tewkesbury teacher 'stabbed'
- Published
A teenager accused of stabbing a teacher in a school corridor now faces a more serious charge.
The 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, is now charged with section 18 wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge during a hearing at Gloucestershire Magistrates' Court in Cheltenham.
The new charge replaces an allegation of attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The boy has also been charged with possessing a bladed article without authority.
Maths teacher Jamie Sansom suffered a single stab wound at Tewkesbury Academy in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on 10 July. He was discharged from hospital later that day.
James McKenna, defending, did not apply for bail and opposed attempts by the prosecution to have the case sent to the crown court due to the seriousness of the allegations.
District Judge Nicholas Wattam said the case should remain in the youth court and remanded the defendant into custody to await trial.
He fixed a case management hearing for 18 August.
