Civic chiefs snub Chepstow bypass as 'road to nowhere'
Calls to support a "traffic jam-busting" bypass plan have been snubbed by civic chiefs as a "road to nowhere".
Congestion on the Wye Bridge towards the M48 Severn Bridge has caused poor air quality in Chepstow in the Forest of Dean.
Campaigners have been fighting for a bypass to alleviate the problem for many years.
But a motion to bring forward plans for a bypass was rejected by Forest of Dean District Council on 27 July.
Monmouthshire and Gloucestershire County Council agreed last year to advance plans for a new road to bypass Chepstow to end congestion in the town centre and at the Highbeech roundabout.
But Forest of Dean councillors voted to reject the motion by 17 votes to 16.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service say many people who live in places such as Sedbury, Alvington and Lydney are backing the bypass proposals because they are forced to sit in the long jams to get out of the Forest.
Councillor Nick Evans (C, Tidenham) said the word bypass elicits strong reactions both for and against, but explained that his proposal was to support what he called a "gateway to the Forest of Dean".
"One that gets us past bottlenecks and poor air quality. A gateway to regeneration, to job creation and prosperity," he said.
Labour leader Shaun Stammers (L, Mitcheldean, Ruardean and Drybrook) said his group would not be supporting the motion.
He said they were not against the idea in principle but there was a lack of detail.
He also said the council has no powers to improve transport.
Economy cabinet member Jonathan Lane (G, Tidenham) agreed that congestion is a real blight on the lives of the people who live in his ward.
But he said while the bypass has some support from residents, talk of a Chepstow bypass has been ongoing since the 1980s and nothing has happened.
"The Welsh Government scrapped all major road schemes so alas when we discuss a bypass or a new road we, literally and metaphorically, sound like Talking Heads, we're on a road to nowhere," he said.
