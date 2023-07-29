South Cerney: Witness appeal after more than 30 vehicles damaged
More than 30 vehicles have been damaged by a group of young people in a Gloucestershire village.
Three males were seen kicking wing mirrors, knocking on doors and ringing doorbells in South Cerney at about 23:50 BST on Friday, police said.
They were dressed in black and wore hooded tops covering their heads.
After being challenged by a member of the public they ran from the scene, according to Gloucestershire Police, who are now appealing for witnesses.
A force spokesperson said: "We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious at the time, or who has Ring doorbell or CCTV footage which they believe is relevant."
Officers said they would also would like to speak to anyone who believed they might have been a victim after at least 31 vehicles were damaged.