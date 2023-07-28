Refugee boxer gives back to Gloucester community
A boxer who fled war-torn Afghanistan as a child is now coaching children in the city that gave him shelter.
Shabir Haidary arrived in Gloucester as an asylum seeker in his mid teens.
His foster mum, Ann McDonald, encouraged him to join the Fight Factory boxing gym in Gloucester.
Mr Haidary, who was granted British citizenship last month, is now coaching at the venue and says he is giving back to the community that supported him.
Mr Haidary, a personal trainer with a sports, strength and conditioning degree from the University of Gloucester, said: "Along my journey, coming over, it wasn't easy for me.
"On my journey, I've seen things I shouldn't have as a young child."
One of his students Leo said he was inspired by his teacher.
"He works hard in training, he works hard in fighting and he has a good amateur record," said Leo.
"I want to be a champion when I'm older, just like Shab."
His foster mum, Ms McDonald, said he was a big part of the community.
"They're all like a big family really, and the kids he trains - it's just changed his life."
By the time he is 30, Mr Haidary hopes to hold a world title and his coach Jon Pitman says he has got all of the attributes to go a long way.
Mr Pitman told the BBC: "We've just got to get the right fights at the right time and each level we get to, we've got to conquer that one and then we've got to progress to the next one."
Mr Haidary has had five fights as a professional boxer and his sixth is due on 30 September, where he hopes to claim the Southern Area title.
"This is only the start for me and there's a lot more to come," he said
"We're almost at the verge of opening that door and getting to where we want to get to."
