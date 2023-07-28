Cheltenham councillors concerned over maternity unit closure
- Published
There are growing concerns among councillors that a town could lose its birthing unit.
Cheltenham General Hospital's birthing unit temporarily closed in April 2022 due to a shortage of midwives.
In May 2023, it was announced that the Aveta birthing unit and post-natal beds in Stroud would remain closed for at least another five months.
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said there were no long-term plans to close services.
One councillor said permanent closure of the unit "would be a tragic loss to women's birthing choices."
A motion was put forward to Cheltenham Borough Council to seek reassurance that the NHS remained unambiguously committed to a permanent maternity service at the hospital.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported that in March 2023, the midwifery vacancy rate increased to 13.73%, up from 7.62% in January 2023.
'Serious emergencies'
At the time, the Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said they had a shortage of almost 30 full time equivalent midwife positions in the county.
Cllr Graham Beale said women in Cheltenham were currently being discriminated against by the closure.
"The reopening has been delayed once again due to staff shortages.
"Make no mistake, the loss of this service has severely impacted the families across Cheltenham", he added.
Councillor Flo Clucas (LD, Swindon Village) said: "We face women, not just from Cheltenham and Stroud, but from the entire county having just one hospital which can cope with real serious emergencies at birth."
Conservative leader Tim Harman said his group supported the spirit of the motion and acknowledged the "many challenges" that the health service faces.
He put forward an amendment to refer the issue to the health overview and scrutiny committee.
'Safe service'
A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: "We want to reiterate our commitment to the future of both the birthing unit at Cheltenham General Hospital and postnatal beds at Stroud Maternity Unit.
"There are no long-term plans to close services at Cheltenham or Stroud.
"While the measures that we have taken are far from ideal, they have enabled us to deliver a safe service.
"The safety of all babies, women and birthing people remains the guiding principle behind these difficult decisions.
"The trust has secured government funding to redevelop, relocate and improve the unit, with work likely to begin later this year. "
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk