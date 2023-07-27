Ramarni Crosby: teenagers jailed for killing 16-year-old in Gloucester
Four teenagers convicted of stabbing a 16-year-old boy to death in Gloucester have been jailed.
Ramarni Crosby, 16, from Frampton-on-Severn, died after being stabbed in the skull and back in a gang fight on 15 December 2021.
Eight people were cleared of his murder at a trial at Bristol Crown Court in June, but three were convicted of a lesser charge of manslaughter.
Callum Charles-Quebella, 18, had pleaded guilty to the same charge.
During sentencing earlier, Levi Cameron, 19, was sentenced to 12 years and five months, while Charles-Quebella was handed eight years and five months in prison.
Both were told they must serve two-thirds of their sentence in custody, and must serve an additional three years on licence.
Two 16-year-olds, Shai Howes and Oisin Barrett, were given eight years and nine months and seven years and six months respectively, in a young offenders institution.
It is the first time the two boys can be named after the judge, Mrs Justice Cutts, lifted the reporting restriction on their identities.
Passing sentence, Justice Cutts, said: "The reasons for starting this confrontation were beyond petty - it seems one of your friends had a fist fight with one of Ramarni's friends 10 days earlier."No serious injury was caused but petty insults were exchanged on social media."
She continued: "Nothing that happened before remotely justified your arming yourselves as you did.
"Never has there been a clearer example of the dangers of carrying a knife than this case and the death of this young boy."
