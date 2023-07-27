Cheltenham outperforming most areas on empty shop rates
- Published
A town is outperforming most areas across the country on empty shop units, according to a new report.
It has revealed Cheltenham has fewer vacant town centre properties than the national average ahead of a formal action plan to boost the local economy.
That will include converting underused brownfield sites to homes and taking enforcement against "unsightly" empty premises.
Councillor Max Wilkinson said: "We all want our town centre to thrive."
The report, sponsored by the Cheltenham Borough Council and Cheltenham Business Improvement District (BID), will be the basis for an action plan to boost the town centre.
Results showed that the national vacancy rate for high street shops is currently an average of 13.8%, compared to Cheltenham's vacancy rate of 10.1%.
Cllr Wilkinson added: "This report tells us that Cheltenham is doing well compared to a lot of other areas and that's reflected in the number of new shops opening.
"But we know there's always room for improvement and we mustn't be complacent."
The town's visitor economy had 1.75 million visits and almost £122 million in visitor spend in 2021, despite the economic challenges facing retail businesses resulting from the pandemic, inflation and energy costs, the report said.
Mr Wilkinson added: "A town centre where more people live will be more sustainable and boost trade too, while providing much-needed homes for local people.
"That's a triple win, so working with landlords will also help us fill empty premises with new shops and leisure businesses too.
"We'll be working on putting planning rules to best use by working with landlords on streets with shops which currently stand empty, and also making clear we welcome conversion to residential in appropriate areas of the town centre."
