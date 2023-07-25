Gloucestershire Stagecoach drivers given women's safety training
Hundreds of bus drivers have been trained on how to help women if they feel unsafe.
Chrissie Lowery first set up the Safe Space scheme in her Stroud shop last year, following a number of sexual assaults in Gloucestershire.
Around 85 businesses joined and the scheme has now been extended to buses.
"If anyone is being followed or under threat they can approach a bus and say 'can you help me?'," Ms Lowery said.
The woman will then be able to get on the bus for free and be taken to somewhere they feel safe, or the driver can contact police or help the person contact a family member.
In total, 400 Gloucestershire Stagecoach drivers have been trained as part of the scheme.
Swindon Bus Company driver, Kyle Caswell, has welcomed the project. Last year, he helped a woman and her children get away from a former partner who was looking for her.
Mr Caswell said: "It could happen anywhere. If the drivers have that ability to end that situation there and then, it will help a lot more people."
Stickers and posters are being placed on buses around the west of England to raise awareness of the project.
Managing director of Stagecoach West, Rachel Geliamassi, said drivers had been trained to use their "initiative" during an incident.
"[We'll] make sure you're taken away from any danger. The bus is a safe haven you can go to," she said.
Ms Geliamassi wants the scheme to be extended to all Stagecoach buses in the west of England.
