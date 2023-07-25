Calls for fairer fuel prices in rural Gloucestershire
There are calls for fairer fuel prices in rural locations to ensure residents do not have to pay more.
Forest of Dean District Council members will debate a motion which calls for rural pricing policies.
Former council leader Tim Gwilliam said that, as of 27 May, a litre of diesel at a garage in Coleford was priced at £1.589, but cost £1.439 in Gloucester.
If the motion is passed, fuel companies may be asked to consider rural area pricing policies.
Mr Gwilliam said that his price comparison involved two petrol stations run by Texaco.
"A similar difference was found for petrol and also among all other fuel companies," he said in his motion.
His motion calls on current council leader Mark Topping to write about the issue to transport secretary and Forest MP Mark Harper.
If the motion is passed, Mr Harper will be asked to request fuel companies consider rural area pricing policies that, while allowing the vendor to earn a decent living, ensure that petrol and diesel pricing does not discriminate against rural communities.
Councillors will consider the motion at the full council meeting on 27 July.
Texaco has been approached for comment.
