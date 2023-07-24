Gloucestershire cyclist to raise money for Brain Tumour Research
A man who had a childhood fear of developing a brain tumour is cycling hundreds of miles for charity after being diagnosed with the disease.
Rich Morris, from Brockworth, Gloucestershire, is taking part in the Cycle 274 Miles in August challenge to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.
The 40-year-old was diagnosed with a meningioma in March and underwent brain surgery.
"I was in shock. The fear I had as a child came flooding back," he said.
Mr Morris' diagnosis came after years of living as an adult with tinnitus and blurred vision.
"I went into panic, dropping everything.
"The essence of my world broke down in front of me and immediately my driving licence was taken away as the mass on my brain meant I could suffer from seizures," he said.
Mr Morris said he feared having a brain tumour when he was a teenager "for no reason" as he had no symptoms at that age.
"There was no reason for me to think this could happen to me," he said.
"I hadn't seen anyone go through the disease. I was never poorly, it's just something that scared me.
"The fairly new invention of the internet fuelled this. I had all the information, whether accurate or not, at my fingertips," he added.
According to Brain Tumour Research, brain tumours kill more men under 70 than prostate cancer, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research is allocated to them.
In May, Mr Morris underwent a seven-hour operation to remove the tumour.
A few months on, he is now planning to clock up 274 miles to raise money and awareness for Brain Tumour Research.
The distance reflects the £2,740 it costs the charity to fund a day's research.
"In June I celebrated my 40th birthday and that same month I got on my bike, just weeks after having the tumour removed.
"I'm slowly building my fitness levels back up and get out most days, it's amazing how you accumulate the miles," he added.
