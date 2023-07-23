Pothole fixing machine to repair 100 a day in Gloucestershire
- Published
A new machine that can fix 100 potholes a day is being deployed across a county as the council tries to repair roads.
The spray injection patching machine, known as a "pothole buster", is being used by highways teams in Gloucestershire.
Many roads have been affected by some of the harshest winter weather in 100 years, Gloucestershire County Council said.
The authority is already investing £100m into resurfacing.
Extra funding from central government has meant the council can expand their annual work plan and fast track repairs, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Earlier in the Summer there were calls to declare an emergency over the state of Gloucestershire's roads.
'Find and fix'
Highways Cabinet Member Dom Morris said: "We all want better roads, and we are committed to delivering them.
"This year more than 170 roads will be resurfaced and our extra investment means that repairs can be made faster and more efficiently.
"Since April we've filled over 12,000 potholes and this summer we will be making more improvements to the roads than ever before."
Eight new "find and fix" teams have been set up to tackle smaller potholes before they get worse and extra patching gangs will fix larger potholes.
Highways teams are also trialling new faster techniques with cold materials so the roads will be more resistant to bad weather, the council said.