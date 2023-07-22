Jeremy Clarkson warns some of his cider might explode

The presenter has told people if they have any bottles affected by the problem they can get a refund
By Emma Elgee and PA
BBC News

Jeremy Clarkson has warned customers who have bought his cider that some bottles could explode.

The 63-year-old presenter said a mistake meant there was a "slim chance" some of the Hawkstone Cider bottles may erupt.

The cider comes from Hawkstone Brewery in Bourton-on-the-Water in Gloucestershire.

On Twitter he said: "If the cap has the code L3160, open it underwater, pour it away and get in touch for a refund."

He said: "There's been a massive cock up and as a result, there's a very slim chance some of our Hawkstone CIDER bottles might, there's no easy way of saying this, explode.

"Really sorry about this but on the upside, the beer is fine and still delicious.

"As is the cider, in bottles that are unaffected. Which is almost all of them."

The drinks brand was launched in 2021, with its primary ingredients coming from Clarkson's 1,000-acre Diddly Squat farm in Chipping Norton.

A post on Instagram from Hawkstone explained that the issue is due to "a small amount" of the cider "over fermenting".

The brand also said: "Take a photo of the caps and we will send you a fresh batch or a refund."

