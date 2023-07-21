Delays to repair of Lechlade bridge damaged in car crash
Published
Further delays are expected for the repair of a Grade-II listed bridge which was damaged after a car crashed into it.
The Halfpenny Bridge on the A361 in Lechlade, Gloucestershire, has been shut since the car caused significant damage to the wall on 20 June.
The council will submit its repair plan to Historic England in the next month.
Once the plan for repair is approved, it is expected the work will take eight weeks to complete.
A road closure has been put in place on the A361 but it remains open to pedestrians and cyclists.
Although preparations are underway for the repair, work cannot start on the bridge until Historic England and the Secretary of State have approved the proposed works, Gloucestershire County Council said.
This is because the bridge is a listed structure and scheduled ancient monument.
Specialist divers have been contracted to retrieve the stone which fell into the river. One of the conditions of the rebuild is that as much original stone must be used as possible, the council added.
