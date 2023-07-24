Hundreds push back against Cheltenham permit parking scheme
- Published
Hundreds are opposing a permit scheme which aims to discourage commuters from parking in residential areas.
Gloucestershire County Council is moving to stop non-residents from parking on Hewlett Road, Hales Road, Pittville Circus Road and London Road in the north-east of Cheltenham.
The new parking scheme will come into effect 4 September.
Highways chiefs say the scheme aims to make it easier for residents to find a parking space near their homes.
A petition calling on the council to stop the proposals has so far received more than 300 signatures.
Melissa Gregory, who set up the petition, said a large percentage of Fairview residents strongly objected to the scheme because it offered no benefits to them.
Ms Gregory said: "It restricts them in many ways, and would seem to serve only as a fundraiser for the council without addressing the real issue of parking within the Fairview area."
The scheme is one of a number of changes being brought in after public feedback on existing schemes, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Ms Gregory said their key concerns included the fact that paying £63.60 for the first permit and £127.35 for the second one would not guarantee a space.
Objectors also oppose the cost of temporary visitor permits, of which there will be a limited number per year. They also take issue with the fact the scheme would run for 7 days a week.
'Will discourage commuters'
Ms Gregory added: "It directly impacts against workers who have to have a car so they can do their job.
"Public transport is unworkable for home visiting and when all occupants in the house have these type of jobs it is unfair."
Highways cabinet member Dom Morris said: "It will discourage commuters from parking in these residential areas and help to encourage them to use more sustainable methods of transport."
Councillor Colin Hay said the measures were being put in place to make it easier for residents to find parking spaces near their homes.
"I am pleased that this scheme addresses some of the issues that have arisen with the existing scheme," he said earlier this month.
