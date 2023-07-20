New £5m GP hub in Gloucester gets green light from council
Plans for a new "innovative" £5m GP surgery in a Gloucester suburb has received the backing of the council.
Gloucestershire County Council's cabinet has agreed to pay for the scheme on North Upton Lane in Hucclecote.
The planned building will have 17 clinical rooms, including three training rooms, a patient drop-off bay and 29 parking spaces.
It will replace the existing surgery in Brookfield Road built in the 1960s.
It will be built on the land occupied by the former Jordan's Brook House and is estimated to be open by August 2025, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The surgery will be leased to the existing practice in Hucclecote for a period of 30 years.
'Much needed provision'
The council has been working with the integrated care board for some months to develop the proposals.
Hucclecote surgery's current building, which is less than half a mile away from the proposed new location, was built in the 1960s and is 45% undersized, with clinical rooms smaller than the recommended sizes.
Gloucestershire County Council leader Mark Hawthorne told a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that the proposals are good news and a really "innovative solution".
"This will provide very much needed provision within the community as existing capacity is unable to cope with the current level of demand," he added.
