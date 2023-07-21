Calls for mural to stay on display in Gloucester after demolition
- Published
There are calls to ensure a popular mural in Gloucester is put on display in the city centre after a building is demolished.
Plans to demolish the former Sainsbury's in Northgate Street and build 55 flats in its place have been submitted to Gloucester City Council.
Civic chiefs want to ensure the mural, which is on the Hare Lane side of the building, is saved and put on display.
Developers said the mural will be saved and relocated.
But Councillor Jeremy Hilton said he wanted assurances that it will not "gather dust in storage for months or years on end".
He raised questions about it at the council meeting at North Warehouse on 13 July, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Gloucester City Council leader Richard Cook said he has already been talking to the authority's director of place about the mural's relocation.
"I've suggested a few places myself, the developer has suggested a few places and we are looking at what we can do," said Mr Cook.
"It would make sense to do it without having to put it into storage but I don't know if that's possible.
"But if it is and we can do something with them I'm entirely happy that we do so."
