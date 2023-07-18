National Star College carers paused disabled student's films
- Published
Two carers tormented a student at a residential college for disabled people by repeatedly pausing films he was watching.
James Ellison and Rashid Bhula took pleasure in "winding up" the victim at National Star College near Cheltenham between June 2020 and May 2021.
They admitted ill-treating a person in their care at Gloucester Crown Court and were given suspended sentences.
The judge said at the hearing on Friday he was "staggered" by their cruelty.
Prosecutor Simon Goodman told the court the young man had severe learning difficulties and physical disabilities but was described by staff as "a happy, smiley individual".
He enjoyed watching films on his tablet but Ellison and Bhula would deliberately press pause to upset him.
'Tantamount to abuse'
The were caught by a carer visiting from another residence in May 2021.
They were seen pausing the victim's film, then saying "wait for it, wait for it" and laughing when he began stamping his feet on the ground.
The visiting carer said their behaviour was "tantamount to abuse" and reported it to the college's management.
Other staff had previously seen the way Ellison, 44 and Bhula, 59, behaved towards the young man but did nothing, the court was told.
But they co-operated with the investigation and revealed that the defendants' behaviour had been going on for more than a year.
'Wind-up merchant'
One staff member said they had seen the defendants being "unprofessional" around the victim and triggering his distress for their own entertainment.
Another said his impression was that Ellison was a "wind-up merchant'" and the main instigator, with Bhula "happy to tag along".
Ellison admitted his actions but claimed he had been "grossly inconsiderate" rather than malicious.
Rhiannon Fricker, mitigating for Ellison, told the court her client was now working as a delivery driver.
"What he did on that occasion was out of character and he asks for forgiveness," she said.
Matthew Harbinson, for Bhula, said there had been times his client had shown "significant care" to the victim, adding: "This period of employment was the only time he had worked in the care sector.
"He was receiving on-the-job training. However much of his employment was during the Covid-19 lockdown and he had to work with all the restrictions that were then involved in the care sector."
'Exercise in humiliation'
Ellison, of Maythorn Drive, Cheltenham, was jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to 100 hours of unpaid work.
Bhula, of Jersey Road, Gloucester, was jailed for 29 weeks, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to do150 hours of unpaid work.
Judge Ian Lawrie KC said both men deserved a prison sentence but suspended it because "there is a prospect of rehabilitation".
He added he was "surprised" by the defendants' behaviour "because neither of you appear heartless".
"I find it staggering therefore that you behaved in the way you did in creating an exercise in humiliation."
'Isolated incident'
National Star College said it apologised "unreservedly" to the victim and his family but was confident it was an isolated incident.
Chief Executive Lynette Barrett said changes had been made to strengthen safeguarding process to "ensure we provide quality care".
"We have worked closely with the family and supported them throughout this process," she said.
"The young person has remained with National Star and is happy, thriving and progressing extremely well."
