Two people injured during Cheltenham home burglary
- Published
A man and woman were injured during an aggravated burglary at their house.
Gloucestershire Police said two men forced entry to a property on Pilgrove Way in Cheltenham at around 03:25 BST on Sunday.
The homeowners heard a window smash before the men sprayed them with what is believed to have been pepper spray.
The offenders, who were described as wearing dark-coloured clothing and balaclavas, stole a black leather handbag.
Officers investigating the incident said they would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area.
They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage from the time.
The Cheltenham Neighbourhood Policing Team will be conducting reassurance patrols in the area over the coming days.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Annabel Brittain said: "This is an extremely concerning incident which caused great distress to the victims.
"Such offences are, thankfully, extremely rare, but it's totally unacceptable for anyone to be disturbed and attacked in their home in this manner.
"Fortunately, the family involved are not suffering permanent physical injury, but we need to identify the offenders before anyone else is put at risk."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk