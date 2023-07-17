Tributes paid to Corporal who died in crash in Sedbury
The family of a man who died when the car he was driving collided with a bus have paid tribute to him.
Corporal Wayne Birnie, 38, from Plymouth, was driving an Audi A1 when it collided with a single decker bus on Beachley Road, Sedbury, just after 15:30 BST on 30 June.
He died at the scene.
In a statement, his parents David and Linda said their "little boy" had a "personality and sense of humour" which was "immensely infectious".
They said their son, who "served in every single Company in the Battalion", was "not afraid to put his arm around you to tell you that he loved you."
"There's a huge hole in our hearts that will never heal. Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not. Fly high son, Swift and Bold," they said.
'Investigations continue'
Gloucestershire Police are continuing to investigate the collision in which three other people suffered minor injuries.
They are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.
