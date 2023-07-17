Man's ear bitten in Cheltenham taxi rank attack
A man was bitten on the ear in an attack at a taxi rank in Cheltenham.
The assault happened between 06.30 and 06.45 BST on 2 July on the Promenade following an altercation between two men.
Gloucestershire Police wants to speak to members of the public who helped the victim, who needed hospital treatment.
Taxi drivers who might have dashcam footage of the attack are also urged to come forward.
The suspect was described as white, in his early 20s, about 5ft7ins with long dark hair, and was wearing a hooded top.
