Winchcombe crash: Classic car passenger badly hurt
- Published
A passenger in a classic car has been seriously injured when it collided with a van and another vehicle.
The crash - on the B4077 near Winchcombe, Gloucestershire - happened at about 16:40 BST on Saturday and involved the MG car colliding with a black Citroen van and a white Audi.
The MG's passenger was airlifted to Bristol's Southmead Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver was also hurt but their injuries were not thought to be severe.
Others were checked over at the scene.
Gloucestershire Police said officers wanted to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who had dashcam footage of what happened.
