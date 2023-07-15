RIAT: Day two going ahead in Fairford despite forecast rain
Despite forecast rain, day two of the Royal International Air Tattoo is going ahead.
Around 180,000 people are expected at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire over the weekend for the military air show.
The money made from the air shows will go to fund the RAF Charitable Trust's projects.
Trust director Justine Mortonsaid: "We are so excited today, we've got aircraft flying, it's not raining and we have loads of people here."
The charity's projects aim to inspire young people to get into the fields of aerospace and technology.
It held a competition for children to come up with their own plane designs.
Ms Morton told the BBC: "We want to inspire the next generation to think about sustainability.
"It's about all of us together thinking about how to make our footprint better.
"I'm constantly inspired by what they come up with. We've had planes made out of recycled bottles, powered by solar energy, just thinking outside of the box."
On Friday, the Prince and Princess of Wales paid a surprise visit to the air tattoo, and met some of the children who took part in the charity's competition.
"She was fabulous, we were really honoured to have them," Ms Morton said.
