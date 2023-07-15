Delivery driver robbed at knifepoint in Farmington
A man threatened a delivery driver with a knife before taking a parcel containing three mobile phones.
At about 09:40 BST on Wednesday in Farmington, near Cheltenham, a man carrying a knife threatened to punch the driver and then took a parcel.
He then got into a gold-coloured BMW X5, which was being driven by a woman, and headed towards the A40.
Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the robbery.
The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 20 and 30 years old, of medium build and speaks with a stutter.
