RIAT: William tours plane that brought Queen's body home
- Published
Prince William and his family have toured the plane that carried the Queen's coffin back to London.
The Prince and Princess of Wales were among about 180,000 people at RAF Fairford on Friday for the Royal International Air Tattoo.
The C-17 Globemaster III, which returned the Queen to the capital after her death, is one of many on display.
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte were seen visiting the plane's cockpit.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk