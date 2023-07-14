RIAT: William tours plane that brought Queen's body home

The Royal Family braved the wind and rain at the Royal International Air Tattoo to view military planes
By Clara Bullock
BBC News

Prince William and his family have toured the plane that carried the Queen's coffin back to London.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among about 180,000 people at RAF Fairford on Friday for the Royal International Air Tattoo.

The C-17 Globemaster III, which returned the Queen to the capital after her death, is one of many on display.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte were seen visiting the plane's cockpit.

The Royal Family were shown around the plane by military personnel
William and Kate's children, including Prince Louis, were seen visiting the plane's cockpit
The Princess of Wales was joined by all her children at the tattoo
The Royal Family were greeted by senior members of the RAF when they arrived at the show

