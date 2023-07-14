RIAT: Plane that returned Queen's coffin at air show

The C-17 Globemaster III
The C-17 Globemaster III is the plane that returned the Queen's coffin back to London from Edinburgh
By Clara Bullock & Dan O'Brien
BBC News

The plane that carried the Queen's coffin back to London from Edinburgh is one of those taking centre stage at a military air show.

Around 180,000 people will visit RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire from Friday for the Royal International Air Tattoo.

The C-17 Globemaster III is one of the planes that can be visited.

As well as its role following the Queen's death, the plane was part of the mission to evacuate refugees from Afghanistan.

Attendees of RIAT - the world's largest military air show - are being warned to prepare for longer delays to get in due to extra security checks.

The air show runs until Sunday.

People can visit and board the plane at the Royal International Air Tattoo
Around 180,000 people are expected to ascend on RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire to look at the military planes
Peter Hicks said he was "humbled" to take part in the mission of returning the Queen to London after her death

The C-17's loadmaster, Peter Hicks, said he is particularly proud of returning the Queen to London after her death.

"We were very humbled to take part in that," he said.

"It was a very well managed operation and it is something we are very proud of."

People will be allowed to visit the cockpit and even "press some of the buttons"
Pilot Tom Collins said the C-17 was "a dream to fly"

The C-17, made by Boeing, is a long range, heavy-lift strategic transport aircraft. Tom Collins is the plane's pilot.

"She's a dream to fly," he said.

"I would love to teach others to fly on this aircraft."

Pilot Tom Collins said he would "love to teach others to fly on this aircraft"

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.