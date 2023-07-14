Stroud Show at Stratford Park cancelled due to weather
A country show has been cancelled due to bad weather conditions.
The annual Stroud Show was scheduled to take place on Saturday at Stratford Park in Gloucestershire.
But the event, which included horticulture and an international brick throwing competition, was cancelled on Friday as the county experiences rain and gusty winds.
Organisers said: "With great sadness we have had to cancel this years show because of the awful weather."
They added they will be in touch with stall holders and performers "as soon as they can".
A dog show, craft making and a battle of the bands competition was also planned for the family fun event.
