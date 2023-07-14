Harvey Price sets new Guinness world record with train drawing
- Published
The son of model Katie Price has set a Guinness World Record for the longest drawing of a train.
Harvey Price, 21, who has autism, lives at the National Star College, near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire and started drawing the 21.3 metre-long picture of a Thameslink train last month.
Mr Price also has Prader-Willi syndrome, septo-optic dysplasia and a learning disability.
Katie Price said: "I can't believe he's got his own Guinness World Record."
"He's worked so hard on completing his drawing and I think he's done amazingly well."
"We officially have a Guinness World Record holder in the family and everyone is so happy for him," she added.
He had to draw a picture longer than 20 metres.
He was presented with a certificate after adjudicators from Guinness World Records travelled to the college and unrolled the drawing in the courtyard to measure it.
The record was achieved under the Guinness World Records impairments initiative, which has been developed alongside Mencap and allows reasonable adjustments to be made for record bids to better include people with learning disabilities.
Mr Price, who is a keen artist and train enthusiast, is one of several 'Mencap myth busters' who want to challenge misconceptions about learning disabilities.
Louise Adams, Mr Price's art tutor, said: "It was a very physical challenge but Harvey demonstrated what a focused young man he is with an impeccable knowledge of trains.
"We are very proud of Harvey for what he has achieved throughout this challenge."
Alison Pike from Mencap said: "Harvey is continuing to bust myths and preconceptions about what it means to live life with a learning disability, and we are delighted that his passion for trains has led to him being a world record breaker.
Will Munford, a Guinness World Records adjudicator, said: "This record in particular that Harvey has achieved showcases artistic talent, the patience and focus required to set a Guinness World Records title and it is an honour to adjudicate it."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk