Gloucestershire police set up CCTV at anti-social 'hotspot'
- Published
CCTV cameras have been set up at a "known hotspot for anti-social behaviour" by police.
Operation Hilltop aims to crack down on illegal activity and anti-social behaviours at Barrow Wake in Gloucestershire.
The area is being monitored 24-hours-a-day to stop people from "committing lewd acts, intimidating people, or using drugs", officers said.
There are five cameras installed across the viewpoint.
Gloucestershire Constabulary added officers will be at the site as often as possible to stop people from continuing to misuse the beauty spot.
The cameras also include armoured protection, and anything that triggers the device is recorded.
Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Nick Evans said: "We all know the types of awful behaviours that go on at Barrow Wake and it is has gone on for far too long.
"Installing these camera's will go towards preventing people continuing to misuse this area and will help to make it feel safer for local residents."
Acting Inspector for the Cotswolds neighbourhood policing team, Andy Miller, added: "Barrow Wake is well known for lewd acts, drug taking and anti-social behaviour.
"The neighbourhood team is committed to making the beauty spot a safe and inviting place for everyone to enjoy."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk