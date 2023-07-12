Boy in court accused of Tewkesbury teacher stabbing
A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court after a teacher was stabbed.
A judge sitting at a youth court hearing at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court told the teenager he was charged with possessing a bladed article without authority.
He also told the teenager he was charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to Tewkesbury Academy teacher Jamie Sansom.
The teenager was remanded into custody and told to return to court on 21 July.
