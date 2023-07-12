Gloucestershire solar farm plans rejected over landscape concerns
Plans to build a solar farm have been rejected following concerns over its impact on the surrounding landscape.
Pathfinder Clean Energy UK had wanted to install solar panels on about 34 acres (4000 sq/m) of farmland near Stream Lane in Upleadon.
The Gloucestershire site would have powered more than 2,600 homes, but the plans were met with opposition from some residents and the parish council.
The applicant said solar power was vital to addressing climate change.
Gill Eaton, who spoke on behalf of Pathfinder, said: "Solar produces no pollution.
"It represents a homegrown UK energy source at a time when the global costs of the energy crisis is affecting households and businesses across the country."
Forest of Dean District Council's development control committee refused the plans by six votes to three, with one abstention, despite the proposals being recommended for approval by council officers.
Among those objecting to the plans were British dressage gold medallists Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin, along with Italian rider Vittoria Panizzon, who use nearby narrow country lanes for riding.
They feared large construction vehicles would travel through country lanes during the installation of the solar panels, which could unsettle horses.
Councillors had considered the plans last month but deferred the proposals in order to visit the site again to better assess its impact.
During a committee meeting on Tuesday, councillor Simon Phelps said he had visited May Hill and thought the solar farm would have a considerable visual impact on views from there.
"It's one of the most noted viewpoints in the whole of Gloucestershire," he said.
