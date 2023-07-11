Tewkesbury school: Boy charged over teacher stabbing
- Published
A teenage boy has been charged after a teacher was stabbed in a corridor at a school.
The 15-year-old was charged with attempted wounding with intent and possession of bladed article following the attack at Tewkesbury Academy.
Maths teacher Jamie Sansom was wounded just after 09:00 BST on Monday.
The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, remains in police custody and will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
He was arrested in Stoke Orchard, some three miles (4.8km) from the school, about two hours after the stabbing.
In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Sansom, who has taught at Tewkesbury Academy since 2017, said he had not been breaking up a fight between students when he was wounded.
He said he was "recovering well" from his injuries and hoped to be back in the classroom before the summer break if doctors gave him the "all-clear".
Police said he suffered a single stab wound and was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and was discharged later the same day.
The academy was locked down and two neighbouring schools were also asked to shut their doors as a precaution following the incident, Gloucestershire Police said on Monday.
It added there would be a police presence at the school over the coming days to provide reassurance to pupils.
