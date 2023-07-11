Tributes to Chipping Campden mum killed by son
The family of an "utterly dedicated" mum killed by her son have called for the UK government to do more to address the issue of matricide.
Beatrice Corry, 84, was fatally attacked by her son Matthew Corry at her home in Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire.
Corry, who also lived at the address, initially denied her murder.
He pleaded guilty to manslaughter this month and was detained indefinitely under the Mental Health Act on Monday.
In a statement issued after sentencing, the family described Ms Corry as an "utterly dedicated, caring, fun-loving and dynamic mother and grandmother."
"She will be so, so missed by her children, grandchildren and the community of Chipping Campden. We all loved her very much," they added.
The family has urged the government to invest more resources into matricide.
"We have learnt, whilst going through this horrific experience, that every year around 100 people in this country are killed by people with mental health problems.
"Often, these people are mothers, killed by their sons for whom they are caring.
"We urge this government to invest more resources into addressing this often overlooked homicide and to do more to prevent other families in the future going through such an awful, awful experience and to prevent other loving mothers, so often alone and vulnerable, from dying in this way."
The Home Office has been approached for comment.
'Incredible tragedy'
Corry will be treated at a psychiatric hospital and Section 41 restrictions imposed by a judge at Bristol Crown Court mean he will only be released with the consent of the secretary of state for justice.
Det Ch Insp Wayne Usher, from Gloucestershire Police Major Crime Investigation Unit, said: "The death of Beatrice at the hands of her son is incredibly tragic for the Corry family.
"I welcome the sentencing as it means Matthew Corry will be in a high-security hospital receiving the appropriate support that he requires.
"My thoughts and condolences remain with Beatrice's family, friends and the residents of Chipping Campden as they continue to come to terms with what happened."
