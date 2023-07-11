Tewkesbury school stabbing: Inquiries continue
A secondary school will reopen later after it was put into lockdown on Monday after the stabbing of a teacher.
A teenage boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the attack at Tewkesbury Academy is being questioned still, Gloucestershire Police said.
The teacher was taken to hospital with a single wound just after 09:00 BST on Monday but has since been released.
Police said there would be more patrols in the area over the coming days to reassure locals.
They said they were keeping an "open mind" about a possible motive for the attack.
Young Gloucestershire, a charity supporting young people, is opening its hub for children and parents to go for support and as a safe space to congregate.
Two other local schools were told to keep their doors shut as police hunted for the suspect in the grounds of Tewkesbury Academy after the stabbing
A boy was arrested two hours later in the village of Stoke Orchard, about four miles away, after a chase involving firearms officers, plain-clothed officers and the National Police Air Service.
