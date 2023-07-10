Matthew Corry detained in hospital over mother's death
A man has been detained in a psychiatric hospital indefinitely after he admitted killing his elderly mother.
Beatrice Corry, 84, died after being found with serious head injuries at an address in High Street, Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire on 6 January
Matthew Guy Corry, 46, denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
A judge at Bristol Crown Court ordered Corry to spend his sentence in hospital under section 47 of the Mental Health Act.
Corry was also given a section 41 restriction order, meaning he can only be released from hospital if the Secretary of State for Justice agrees.
