Tewkesbury school stabbing: Boy arrested in attempted murder inquiry
- Published
A teenage boy is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder after a teacher was stabbed at a school.
The incident happened at Tewkesbury Academy in Gloucestershire on Monday morning.
Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone of Gloucestershire Police said the suspect was arrested by firearms officers.
The arrest happened around two hours after the stabbing in Stoke Orchard, around three miles (4.8km) away.
A knife was seized during the arrest.
Police confirmed the teacher is in a stable condition Monday afternoon.
Police say a "thorough" search was conducted by specialist officers after initial reports said the boy was still within school grounds before he was located three miles away.
"This search was both complex and meticulous in nature as we sought to ensure there were no further injured parties as well as seeking the arrest of the suspect," he said.
Two other schools also went into lockdown following the stabbing and further searches were conducted to make sure no one else was hurt.
Police said they were keeping an "open mind" about motive and more patrols will be seen in the area.
