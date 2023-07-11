Gloucestershire officers who stopped neighbour killer up for award
- Published
A pair of off-duty officers who confronted a man who had just murdered his neighbour are up for a bravery award.
Matthew Boorman was stabbed 27 times by neighbour Can Arslan following a long-running dispute in Gloucestershire.
Off-duty Sgt Steve Wilkinson made the "selfless choice" to challenge Arslan when he knew more lives were in danger.
PC Josh Norris arrived and the pair contained him until uniformed colleagues arrived to make an arrest.
In June 2022, at Bristol Crown Court, Arslan was found guilty of murder, attempted murder and wounding, and sentenced to 38 years in prison.
The two officers have now been nominated for the National Police Bravery Awards 2023.
Sgt Wilkinson was nearby and off-duty at the time of the incident on 5 October 2021 in Walton Cardiff on the outskirts of Tewkesbury.
Hearing a disturbance, he approached to see the attacker standing over the fatally-injured Mr Boorman and his injured wife.
With no protective equipment, Sgt Wilkinson picked up a nearby piece of wood to defend himself as he attempted to drive Arslan away from the scene.
Still armed with a large kitchen knife, Arslan then stormed over to another neighbour's house.
Sgt Wilkinson knew more lives were in danger, so made the "selfless choice" to pursue him while repeatedly calling for him to stop and put the knife down as he was heading for the back garden.
Arslan quickly forced his way into the house of Peter Marsden, attacking him and stabbing him eight times.
Sgt Wilkinson rushed towards the struggle, hitting the attacker with the wood, successfully getting him to back off, before instructing Mr Marsden to lock the door.
Arlsan also attacked Sgt Wilkinson with the knife, but did not manage to injure him.
Fortunately, he was soon joined by his friend and colleague PC Norris.
Gloucestershire Police Federation Chair Stephen James said: "The actions of the pair on that day truly exemplify what these awards are all about.
"Police officers, whether on duty or not, putting themselves in danger's way to protect others," said Mr James.
"That is utterly selfless and staggeringly brave, and we should all be incredibly proud of them."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk